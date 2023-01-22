Artistes parade Uttarakhand tableau "Manaskhand" in Delhi ahead of Republic Day

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 22 (ANI): Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, several Uttarakhand artistes dressed in traditional attire paraded the state tableau on the theme of "Manaskhand" on the premises of National Theatre Camp, New Delhi on Sunday.

During a press briefing, held by the Ministry of Defence here, the artists of Uttarakhand state presented an attractive cultural program in the traditional costumes of Uttarakhand which was appreciated by the gathering.

Along with this, artists from representatives of the other 16 states and ministries also presented tableaus of their respective states in traditional costumes. Tableaus of 17 states have been included in the Republic Day celebrations this year.



Uttarakhand state's tableau will be paraded on the 'Kartavya Path' and will be seen in the fourth place on the Republic Day celebrations.

Deer, Barasingha (Reindeer), Ghural (similar to deer found in the Himalayas), Peacocks and various birds found in Uttarakhand will be adored in the front and middle part of the tableau, while the famous Jageshwar temple group and deodar trees will be placed at the rear of the tableau. Apart from this, Uttarakhand's famous folk art 'Aipan' has also been included in the tableau model. Choliya dance troupe has been included to display the folk culture of Uttarakhand along with the tableau. The theme song of 'Jhanki' is based on the folk culture of Uttarakhand.

Works are going on at a full pace on the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission scheme for mythological temples of Kumaon on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Manaskhand temple is being built on the lines of the holy shrines of Shri Kedarnath and Shri Badrinath. (ANI)

