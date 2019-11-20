Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while speaking to ANI on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while speaking to ANI on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)

Artists from across the globe attend IFFI in Goa: Javadekar

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:29 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that many artists from across the globe have come to Goa to attend the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that began today.
"Various artists and other people have come here today to attend the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Goa citizens along with other people from across the world are coming here," Javadekar told ANI.
"This is an important platform for our film industry as well as for the movie market. Films are India's soft power, which is in huge demand in the world," he added.
Javadekar, along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth -- who is also the recipient of the 'Icon of the Golden Jubilee' award at IFFI 2019 -- were present at the inauguration of the 50th IFFI in Panaji.
IFFI, one of Asia's oldest festivals, had a grand opening on the golden shores of Goa at Dr Shyama Prasad Stadium. It boasts of a star-studded soiree with Bollywood mogul Karan Johar hosting the event.
The 50th edition will enthrall the attendees and countless others with a cultural spectacle, a performance on the theme of fusion music by noted singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan and his band, who will bring alive the rhythms of India juxtaposed with international beats. (ANI)

