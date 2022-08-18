Artists from Indore create wood artwork of President Droupadi Murmu

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): As the country celebrates 75 years of India's independence, artists from Indore created an artwork of President Droupadi Murmu using vestige wood.



Rahul Bhargav, the organiser of the artwork, told ANI, "This artwork is made from vestige wood. It has been crafted with the efforts of over 50 people."

"Our company Shekunj.com works for women empowerment. We have created this artwork in collaboration with artist Sahil Lahiri and his team. It took five days to make the artwork," he added.

Droupadi Murmu, 64, a tribal hailing from Odisha, took oath as the 15th president on July 25. She is the youngest and first tribal to hold the top constitutional post. She is the first President to be born after independence. (ANI)

