Artists make 3D rangoli of PM Modi, Trump in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Artists have made a 3D rangoli of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in GD Goenka International School here on Saturday.

The rangoli has 'Namaste Trump' written with Trump and Modi alongside it. The design is based on the Motera Stadium, the world's largest cricket ground.

"I am very proud of our country that it has the world's largest stadium with a capacity of 1.10 lakh people. I am very happy that US President Doland Trump is visiting our country, it is a matter of pride for all of us," Rashi Sharma, a student said.

"We have made a 3D rangoli for welcoming of the US President," she added.

Trump is arriving on a two-day official visit to India starting on February 24.

The US President will first visit Modi's home state Gujarat and take part in a roadshow with the Prime Minister in Ahmedabad. He will also address the "Namaste Trump" event at Motera Stadium in the city.

Later, he will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and attend a cultural programme in the city.

Trump will then travel to Delhi where he will hold delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister and meet other leaders. (ANI)

