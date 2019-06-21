Artists Pattnaik, Laxmi celebrate Yoga Day with their works of sand art

Puri (Odisha) [India], June 20 (ANI): Sand artists Sudarsan Pattnaik and Laxmi on Friday depicted 12 'asanas' of Surya Namaskar to mark the International Day of Yoga.

Pattnaik took to social media and posted pictures of his artistic celebration on Puri Beach, with "Yoga Day" inscribed on the sand art.

His beautiful circular art had 12 'asanas,' right from the prayer pose to 'Tadasana' with 'Surya Namaskar' carved on the sand.

On the other hand, Laxmi, a sand artist from Mumbai, went to Juhu beach to recreate the significance of yoga. Reportedly, she took seven hours to prepare a work of sand art.

According to her, there could have been nothing more relevant than 'Surya Namaskar' as a theme to symbolise her art. (ANI)

