Arumugasamy Commission, which probed death of Jayalalithaa, submits report to TN government

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 27 (ANI): The single-member commission of retired Justice Arumugasamy, appointed to probe J Jayalalithaa's death, submitted its report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat after five years on Saturday.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, full-scale politics erupted over the cause of her death and the medical procedures followed during her hospitalisation.

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Pannerselvam had requested a probe into her death. This led to the formation of the Arumughaswamy Commission.

The Commission was assigned to enquire into the circumstances, health condition and situation leading to the hospitalisation of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha on 22 September 2016 and subsequent treatment provided till her unfortunate demise on 5 December 2016.

Aarumugasami has filed his 608 pages final report in Tamil and 500 pages report in English.



Over 159 witnesses in relation to Jayalalithaa have appeared before Arumughaswamy Commission and have put forward their points of view.



"159 witnesses and petitioners were examined while reporting the file. The report is submitted and now it is up to the government to take the decision whether it will be released or not," Aarumugasami said.

First, I thank Supreme Court for having confidence in the Commission and allowing me to proceed. Second, I thank the State Government that said before SC that it placed its trust before the Commission. There was no delay on my part as I have done my work within 13 months, he said.

Thanking everybody, he further said, "Apollo hospital and Sasikala have given good cooperation in the probe. I thank everyone who cooperated in my investigation including the press and media. Both AIADMK and DMK government cooperated well."

Tamil Nadu State cabinet meeting is likely to be conducted on Monday at TN Secretariat and is expected to discuss the Jayalalitha death case investigation.

Notably, Arumughaswamy Commission commenced its investigation in November 2017 with many hearings of close aides of Jayalalithaa and doctors who provided treatment, then Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabhakar, then Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, then Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK senior leader O. Pannerselvam. (ANI)

