Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the event in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the event in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Arun Jaitley could make any person his fan: Rajnath Singh

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Arun Jaitley had the kind of personality which could make any person he met his fan, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.
"I first met Jaitley personally in the 80s. Even in those days he had the charming personality and manners which could make any person his fan," Rajnath said at a condolence meet organised by BJP here.
The 'Shradhanjali' programme was held at the weight-lifting hall in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Jaitley's wife Sangita, daughter Sonali and son Rohan were present on the occasion.
Praising the former finance minister's insight and acumen, Rajnath said, "He always played a big role in setting the narrative of the BJP. There was a time in the 80s when it was considered an orthodox party, but it was Jaitley who changed the narrative of the party amongst the intellectuals."
Terming his demise a loss for the entire nation, Rajnath added that his absence was being felt across party lines.
"This is not just BJP's loss, but the nation's loss as a whole, people across party lines are feeling it. He may not be here today, but I will definitely say that he will continue to shine like a star at the very top," Rajnath said.
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan also praised Jaitley's contribution towards the nation and NDA alliance by stating, "He was the one person we could always go to, whenever we were worried about the alliance. No alliance party member would ever be hesitant in front of him and he would always have the solution, such was his expertise."
Paswan also recounted an anecdote which had moved him personally as it involved his son and newly elected MP Chirag Paswan.
"I remember after Chirag's first speech in the Parliament, Jaitleyji sent him a note full of praises and wishing him luck. That set Chirag's mind on politics, once and for all, only Arunji could have had such an influence on people," Paswan said.
Several diplomats and dignitaries were in attendance at the condolence meet including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and leaders from the Opposition parties including Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, CPI (M) leader D Raja among others.
Members of Vichar Manch which includes Sangh Parivar, Marg Darshak Mandal and BJP's Rashtriya Karya Samiti Sadasya were also present at the meet.
Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on August 24 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66. He was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on August 25. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:14 IST

Dilution of Art 370 will accelerate development, talks with...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 : Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday asserted that the dilution of Article 370 would accelerate the process of development in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and said any talks with Pakistan now would be held only on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (P

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:02 IST

IAF chief resurrects 17 Squadron in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) chief BS Dhanoa on Tuesday resurrected the 17 Squadron, nicknamed Golden Arrows, which will be the first unit to operate French-origin Rafale fighter aircraft.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:01 IST

Mumbai: 5 arrested with 129 kg drugs, over Rs 1 crore cash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested five people and seized 129 kilograms of drugs along with over Rs one crore in cash from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:59 IST

Goa CM chairs meeting for construction of Manohar Parrikar Smriti Sthal

Panjim (Goa) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday chaired a meeting to select the architectural firm that will design former defence minister and Goa CM Manohar Parikar's memorial.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:56 IST

Punjab: Cabinet approves Rs 31 lakh to legal heirs of slain drug...

Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday gave ex-post facto approval to disbursement of financial benefit to the tune of nearly Rs 31 lakh to the legal heirs of late Neha Shoree, Zonal Licensing Drug Authority, Mohali, who was shot dead on duty in March 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:44 IST

Ex-Maharashtra Minister Kripashankar Singh quits Congress

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Minister Kripashankar Singh on Tuesday resigned from the Congress party.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:40 IST

Request for land in Navi Mumbai has nothing to do with NRC:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Tuesday clarified that the request for land to build detention centre proposed at Navi Mumbai has nothing to do with National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:19 IST

Police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate police on Tuesday distributed helmet to the motorists who were penalised for not wearing helmets and also distributed 'Thank You' notes to bikers following traffic rules.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:59 IST

Andhra: Second level warning issued for Godavari, water level...

Kunchanapalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management on Tuesday issued a second-level flood warning in Godavari basin.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:56 IST

Pradhan explores avenues to strengthen bilateral hydrocarbon...

Abu Dhabi (UAE), Sept 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan met UAE Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Al Mazroui here on Tuesday and explored avenues for further strengthening the bilateral hydrocarbon engagement between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:53 IST

Uttarakhand: Dobra Chanti bridge to open for public use by March 2020

Pratapnagar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The construction of India's longest motorable single lane suspension bridge named Dobra Chanti in Uttarakhand's Pratapnagar is nearing completion and will be opened for public use by March 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:48 IST

India well prepared to handle allegations of human rights...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Defence expert PK Sehgal on Tuesday said that India is completely prepared to respond to alleged human rights violations in Kashmir if raised by Pakistan in the United Nations Human Rights Violation Council (UNHRC).

Read More
iocl