Arun Jaitley was an institution in himself: Ram Madhav

Hyderabad [India], Aug 24 (ANI): BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav on Saturday said that late union minister Arun Jaitley was not only a politician but also an institution in himself.

Speaking to ANI, Madhav said, "It is very unfortunate that the country has lost its veteran statesman Arun Jaitley. He had immense knowledge about law and order and the Constitution of India."

During late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, Jaitley was a very prominent leader and an all-round politician, Madhav said.

"I convey my condolences to Arun Jaitly's family," he concluded.

The former finance minister was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. Jaitley was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP and Congress leaders had continued to visit Jaitley who was kept on life-support.

Jaitley first became a cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

