Arun Jaitley's final journey: Countless tearful goodbyes for the BJP stalwart

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Party colleagues and people alike bid a tearful adieu to BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley as his mortal remains were taken to Nigambodh Ghat for cremation on Sunday.

The body of Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday afternoon, was brought to the BJP headquarters in Rouse Avenue from his South Delhi house in a vehicle adorned with white flowers with huge life-size portraits of the leader both at the front and back.

Remembering Jaitley, BJP supporters walking with the vehicle chanted 'Jab tak sooraj chand rahega, Jaitley tera naam rahega' (Your name will be alive as long as sun and moon are there).

The former finance minister passed away at the age of 66 at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on Saturday. He was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)