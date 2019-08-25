Mortal remains of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to Nigambodh Ghat for cremation. Photo/ANI
Mortal remains of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to Nigambodh Ghat for cremation. Photo/ANI

Arun Jaitley's final journey: Countless tearful goodbyes for the BJP stalwart

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Party colleagues and people alike bid a tearful adieu to BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley as his mortal remains were taken to Nigambodh Ghat for cremation on Sunday.
The body of Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday afternoon, was brought to the BJP headquarters in Rouse Avenue from his South Delhi house in a vehicle adorned with white flowers with huge life-size portraits of the leader both at the front and back.
Remembering Jaitley, BJP supporters walking with the vehicle chanted 'Jab tak sooraj chand rahega, Jaitley tera naam rahega' (Your name will be alive as long as sun and moon are there).
The former finance minister passed away at the age of 66 at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on Saturday. He was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:54 IST

'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi urges people to make India plastic free

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): While addressing the nation in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:41 IST

Aircraft carrying Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders faced trouble...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): While returning from Srinagar, the aircraft carrying Rahul Gandhi and other senior Opposition leaders faced trouble while landing in New Delhi on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:24 IST

NDA has lost 'big brother' with Jaitley's demise: Sanjay Raut

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): National Democratic Alliance (NDA has a lost a "big brother" with the demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:23 IST

To combat malnutrition, PM calls for observing September as...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): In a drive against malnutrition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for observing the month of September as "Poshan Abhiyan."

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:17 IST

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to hold review meeting on flood relief...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday will conduct a review meeting on flood relief measure being taken in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:06 IST

Greater Chennai Corporation initiates environmental awareness campaign

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The Greater Chennai Corporation on Sunday initiated the awareness campaign through a Marathon for 'zero waste and no use of plastic.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:04 IST

WB: 750 g brown sugar seized, two arrested in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The 41st Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested two men for illegally transporting brown sugar from the Khoribari area of Siliguri in West Bengal, said an official.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:49 IST

If Rahul wants to visit J-K for enjoyment, will make...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday defended the Jammu and Kashmir administration for sending back Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition delegation from the Srinagar airport.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:46 IST

Jaitley was BCCI's saviour, nobody ever represented India as he...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Nobody represented India the way Arun Jaitley did, said Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna on Sunday after paying homage to the late minister at his residence in South Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:31 IST

Mumbai: Woman rescued by RPF jawan at Currey Road railway station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A woman was rescued from getting crushed by a local train at the Currey Road local station here on Friday evening by a jawan of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:31 IST

J-K administration refutes reports of shortage of medicines

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday refuted media reports that have claimed there is a shortage of medicines in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:17 IST

Preparations are underway for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the mega preparations are underway for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. He also urged the women of the country to form 'Ladies Club' and perform an activity of service.

Read More
iocl