Arunachal CM gifts special shawl to PM Modi ahead of his birthday

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday presented Jikhe Pulye, a special type of shawl woven by tribal women.

Jikhe Pulye is worn by priests on ceremonial occasions and festivals.

CM Khandu called on PM Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday and presented him with the gift.



"A special gift of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji from the people of Arunachal. Chief Minister Pema Khandu presented Jikhe Pulye (shawl), woven by Apatani tribe women, to the Prime Minister. The shawl is worn by Apatani priests on ceremonial occasions and also during Dree festival," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Arunachal Pradesh.

On his 72nd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17.

"PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Kuno National Park on his birthday on September 17. On the very same day, Cheetahs from South Africa will be brought to the park," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 for a period of 16 days as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight).

BJP national president JP Nadda is planning an extensive programme for PM Modi's birthday and for this he has given instructions to all the party workers and leaders to celebrate it as "Seva Pakhwara".

"Seva Pakhwara" will be celebrated from September 17 till the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on October 2.

Under the "Seva Pakwara", the party will organise exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi at the district level.

A blood donation camp and free check-up camp will be organized, distribution of artificial limbs and equipment will be organized.

The party will also run a year-long programme to make the country Tuberculosis (TB) free, under which everyone will adopt a TB patient and will take care of him for one year.

As part of "Seva Pakwara", BJP will also run a campaign for the promotion of COVID-19 booster dose.

Tree plantation drives and several cleanliness campaigns will be included in programmes organised for PM Modi's birthday celebrations.

JP Nadda has instructed all the leaders and workers to upload photos of programmes on the NaMo App. He has also directed to promote programmes related to 'Unity in Diversity and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' as part of the celebration.

Last year, BJP aimed to make the birthday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day.

With over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, India created a world record of the highest number of COVID jabs in a day on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday last year. (ANI)