Arunachal CM Khandu inaugurates Tana Agyang View Point in Ziro

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), April 6 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, on Wednesday inaugurated Tana Agyang View Point at Ziro in the Lower Subansiri district of the State.

CM was on an official tour to the lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, West Siang and Shi Yomi districts on Wednesday.



Overlooking the Tahing Lampii cave, the project has been implemented by Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) job cardholders in tie-up with Tayang Sukung and Nago Arang gram panchayats. The innovative, revenue-earning model, supported by Habung Welfare Society, is a fine example of a convergence mode driven by the community.



The foundation stone of the project was laid by Khandu in January last year.

Appreciating the Habung Welfare Society and the two-gram panchayats of Tayang Sukung and Nago Arang for the novel initiative, Khandu said the project has set the trend of convergence mode of project implementation and urged others to follow suit.



"A total of Rs 20.75 lakh was utilized for the project, which was sourced from various programs like the MGNREGA, 'My village, My development Plan', 14th FC Grant, APEDA, state government resources and voluntary contributions from members of the Habung Welfare Society. This indeed is one of the best projects implemented through convergence mode. People of Ziro have shown a way forward," Khandu said.

Rooting for the convergence mode in project implementation, the chief minister said it not only calls for the participation of the local communities but also saves the waste of public money.

"If this same project would have been implemented under the sole jurisdiction of the state government in accordance with the old way of implementing projects, it would have cost the government exchequer not less than a crore," he observed.

Khandu assured that the promised fund for further development of the site would be released soon.

He said that once the project is further developed and completed, he would invite members of other communities to visit it for a case study on the convergence model.

"Convergence model is the best way forward. People of the rest of the communities should learn to take advantage of this model to develop their respective areas. I have been rooting for a convergence model with all executing agencies of government departments, district administrations and community leaders for years," Khandu said.

He also released the case study report of the entire convergence mode involved in implementing the said project.

Local legislator and the minister of agriculture Tage Taki, advisor tourism Laisam Simai and who's who of the district administration, Panchayati raj and members of the Habung Welfare Society were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

