Arunachal CM Pema Khandu issues clarification on now-deleted tweet on lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday, in a now-deleted tweet, said that the 'completion of lockdown will end on April 15 next.'

"Completion of lockdown will end on April 15 next. But it doesn't mean free will to move out on streets. We all must be responsible in slowing down. Lockdown and social distancing is the only way to fight COVID-19. PM @narendramodi," said Pema Khandu in a tweet after a meeting with PM Modi via video conference.



Pema Khandu later issued a correction regarding the same and tweeted, "The tweet with respect to the lockdown period was uploaded by an officer who was not fluent in Hindi. Therefore the same was withdrawn."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with Chief Ministers, through video conference, to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the meeting.

"May not 21-days lockdown in India go waste. Even after lockdown, follow corona prevention safety measures like wearing mask, cleanliness, distancing etc. Being responsible will save us. PM @narendramodi," Khandu further tweeted.

This was PM Modi's second video conference with chief ministers and first since the announcement of the lockdown. (ANI)

