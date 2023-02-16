Arunachal: First lady Neelam Mishra launches 'Eri Silk' logo

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): First lady of the Arunachal Pradesh, Neelam Mishra in presence of Minister of Industries, Textile and Handicraft Tumke Bagra on Wednesday officially launched the State Eri Silk Logo and branding of Kaushya Eri Silk of Arunachal Pradesh at a function organised by the Department of Sericulture at General Bipin Rawat hall, Raj Bhawan, Itanagar.

The launch is to give thrust to the concerted efforts towards women empowerment of Arunachal and to promote Eri Silk of Arunachal Pradesh, according to a statement from Information and Public Relations Department.

"Kaushya" branding for Arunachal Eri Silk and a logo for branding of the magnificent, natural and exquisite pure silk of Arunachal Pradesh has been developed under the initiative and guidance of the First Lady of the State.

The logo has been translated into the drawing by Kushwaha, Wife of Vice Chancellor, RGU.

The name Kaushya is derived from the Sanskrit word meaning Silk.



Addressing the occasion, the First lady of the State stressed on the need of branding local textiles and handloom for marketing of its products, adding that branding of Eri Silk has been initiated to make the State's presence felt in outside markets in this sector.

An ardent promoter of traditional weaves, Mishra has been actively promoting loin loom weaving in Arunachal Pradesh and has spearheaded many initiatives to encourage the local weavers to take forward the traditions for posterity.

Highlighting on her journey of loin loom movement since January 2018, the First Lady spoke in details on the concept of the Logo and the efforts taken to translate it into a reality, adding that the launch of the State Eri Silk logo today marked the culmination of her movement as she is proceeding to Ladakh.

Thanking the people for their support to make the programme a success, she exhorted the people to promote and popularize loin loom and contribute towards creating world class textile products for sustainable development.



Arunachal Pradesh has an age-old rich legacy of handloom and handicrafts and this generally practiced by women at large has been the foundation of economic growth of the state, besides being an important source of socio-economic empowerment of women, Mishra said and emphasised on the need to promote Eri Silk to generate various economic activities, besides bringing about economic empowerment to women folk and developing green environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Industries, Textile and Handicraft Tumke Bagra appreciated the effort of the First Lady towards promoting silk of the state, besides many initiatives in promoting the textile & handloom sector.

Informing that the Department of Sericulture has been created in 2019 on advice of the then Union Minister of Textile Smriti Irani in regards to state's potentials and scope to be a prominent sericulture hub in the country, Bagra termed the occasion to be a very significant moment, adding that it is necessary to have one's own brand for better promotion and marketing.

Earlier, Secretary Textile and Handicraft, Swapnil Naik in his welcome address highlighted on the textile and sericulture sector.

He said that the sector is getting prominence due to the 'Local for Vocal' and 'Aatmar Nirvar Bharat' programmes of the government. Stating that although the people of the state have expertise in traditional textile and weavings, the local products are not getting proper market due to lack of brandings, certifications and registrations.

He said that branding of Kaushya brand Eri Silk is one of the efforts of the department to make Arunachal Pradesh a major producer and supplier in Eri Silk.

Vaishali Kushwaha, wife of RGU Vice Chancellor, who has been associating with the mission of the department in this regard, gave an insight of the Kaushya Eri Silk logo journey to till its launch today.

Expressing her happiness on the launch of the logo, she also termed the moment as historic for the textile sector.

On the occasion, both the First Lady of the State and Minister Bagra distributed handloom accessories and spinning machine to some beneficiaries under the NERTPS/ Silk Samagra -2 of the Ministry of Textile, GoI programme.

The distribution was made to encourage the local SHGs to promote Eri Silk products.

Director (Sericulture) Barnali Sur while speaking on the occasion said that the promotion of the Silk industry is one of the milestones in the promotion of local products in the national and international markets. (ANI)

