Arunachal locals recall fierce battle of 1962 India-China war

Namti (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): The 1962 war between India and China saw a fierce battle fought in Anjaw in Arunachal Pradesh. Since then, there have been several changes in the surroundings. One such change is the Namti village of Walong, Anjaw, which is now completely different from 1962.

Namti village is also called the Tiger's Mouth and this was the place where the Indian Army had given a fierce response to China, which resulted in many Chinese casualties.



While speaking exclusively to ANI about the significance of the Battle of Tiger's Mouth, Major Pangeijam said the PLA could not breach the defences of Namti plains and from October 25 to November 16, 1962 the first battle was fought between India and China until Walong fell.

Indian forces had occupied the defences so well that the Chinese couldn't penetrate it and that is why it's called the Tiger's Mouth. Later China had taken another outskirt towards the western bank to reach the tri-junction but they had to fall back.



The battle of Walong was where the Indians fought the counter and it was the first battle against China.





The native of Namti Village told ANI how his father and relatives had fought the battle along with the Indian Army as civilian soldiers.

He said China had penetrated to this Namti village and the Indian Army fought back bravely and did not allow them to enter beyond this region.



The big problem was the infrastructure at that time because there was no road connectivity to reach from one village to the other.



"After 1962, there had been no such situation. It is peaceful. Earlier there was no Army in this region as they came only after 1986. But things have changed completely now. The Indian Army is dominating the area so well that the civilians do not have to think about China," said Sauji Mayor, a resident of Namti. (ANI)

