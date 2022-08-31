Arunachal Mountaineer Tapi Mra goes missing from Mount Kyarisatam, search operation underway

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Arunachal mountaineer Tapi Mra, the first person from Arunachal to scale Mount Everest and his assistant Niku Dao went missing for the past seven days during an expedition trip to Mount Khyarisattam.

Speaking to media persons, Arunachal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Mama Natung said, "They are missing for the past seven days. We have called Indian Army helicopters but the operation has been stopped due to bad weather."



"We have directed the administration to start the search and rescue operation on foot. We have decided to deploy our Assistant Director with the search and rescue operation team of East Kameng district administration," Natung said.

Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu wished for the safety of Tapi Mra and the state's Department of Sports is ready with plans to trace him.

"My prayers for safety of Tapi Mra, the first person from Arunachal to scale Mt Everest, who's been reportedly missing with a porter since last week during an expedition to Mt Khyarisattam in #EastKameng district. State's Dept of Sports is ready with plans to trace Mra," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

