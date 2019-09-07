Representative image
Arunachal: One NSCN (R) cadre arrested in Changlang

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:40 IST

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Assam Rifles have arrested an active member of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) Reformation faction, said the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on Saturday.
"Assam Rifles apprehended an active NSCN (R) cadre at Motong Village in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on September 6. The apprehended cadre has been handed over to police for further investigations," the tweet by the official handle of the Eastern Command read.
A mobile phone and some documents were recovered from the arrested NSCN (R) cadre by the Assam Rifles.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:26 IST

