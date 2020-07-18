Arunachal plans to provide 100 per cent tap connectivity under Jal Jeevan Mission by 2023

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Saturday announced that the Arunachal Pradesh government plans to set up 100 per cent tap connections by 2023 under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

"Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to provide 100 per cent tap water connections to all the households in the state by 2023 under Jal Jeevan Mission, the flagship programme of government, which aims to provide safe drinking water to all.

"It is the vision of the Prime Minister to bring improvements in the lives of people of the country, especially the rural people. The mission aims to change the lives of the people residing in rural area," read a statement from the ministry.

The ministry further said a gravity-based water supply system is used in Arunachal Pradesh, means the force of gravity is used to move the water downhill from a source to the village. An intake structure is built to collect the water from surface sources, which is then conveyed to the village through a pipe system.

"But now with the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, water treatment plants are being made an integral part of schemes to provide potable water of prescribed quality. Post-treatment, water is collected in a clear water reservoir built above the village, from where water is distributed to FHTCs in the village by a distribution network of pipes. In order to facilitate equitable distribution of water, in larger villages, distribution tanks within the villages are provided," the ministry added.

The implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in "these tough terrains and high altitudes" is a challenging task. Impediments increase with the harsh climatic conditions and poor connectivity, the ministry said.

"Equally challenging is to instil behavioural change in the villagers who are very reluctant to shun their beliefs and lifestyle. But the success stories of these villages are proof of the better future envisioned by the Union Government to improve the lives of people especially the women," the ministry said. (ANI)

