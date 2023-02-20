"Arunachal Pradesh, a state synonymous with dynamism, patriotism": PM Modi wishes people on 37th Statehood Day

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the people of Arunachal Pradesh on its 37th Statehood Day and said that the North Eastern state is synonymous with "dynamism and patriotism."

"Statehood Day wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, a state synonymous with dynamism and patriotism. The people from the state have contributed to India's progress in many sectors. I pray that Arunachal Pradesh keeps scaling new heights of progress in the coming years," PM Modi said in a tweet.



Notably, President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from Monday.

According to President's Secretariat, Murmu will attend the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the State government in Itanagar.

On Tuesday, the President will address the special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Itanagar. (ANI)

