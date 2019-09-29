Arunachal Pradesh: Army busts NSCN (R) hideout, one cadre killed

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Indian Army on early Saturday morning busted a militant hideout and killed one NSCN (R) cadre in an operation in Kharsand area.

Acting on intelligence inputs of presence of NSCN (R) cadres in the area of Kharsand, an operation was launched where the NSNC (R) cadre was gunned down.

"Upon further search of the area, a hideout was discovered which was destroyed by the Army," the army stated.

A large quantity of war-like stores was recovered from the slain insurgent including one M4 A1 USA made (Colts) assault rifle with 78 live rounds, one magazine and a knife.

The army further stated that the insurgents were carrying out extortion activities in the area. (ANI)

