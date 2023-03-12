Arunachal Pradesh: Army organises free medical, veterinary camp in Tawang

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): In an attempt to provide basic health facilities to the civil population residing in remote areas, the Indian Army organised a medical and veterinary vamp under Operation 'SAMARITAN' Project at Buri-Bleting, a remote village in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, a senior officier said



During the camp, medical requirements of the locals and their animals were addressed and medicines were provided by Regimental Medical Officer, Nursing Assistant and Veterinary Nursing Assistant of Indian Army's local unit, said Public Relations Officer (PRO), Guwahati, Lt col Mahendra Rawat.

The successful conduct of the Camp further strengthens the excellent Army-Civil relations in the area, he further added. (ANI)

