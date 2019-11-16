Arunachal Pradesh: Defence Minister inaugurates Sisseri Bridge built by BRO

Dibang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated Sisseri Bridge, built by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) on Pasighat-Bomjir Highway.

A statement from the Defence Ministry said that Singh called for bolstering the border infrastructure and said that national security is the topmost priority of the Government.

The 200-metre long bridge between Jonai-Pasighat-Ranaghat-Roing road will provide connectivity between Dibang Valley and Siang to meet the long-pending demand of the people of Arunachal Pradesh as it would cut down the travel time from Pasighat to Roing by about five hours.

"The Government has adopted the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) in its plan keeping in view security of the people residing in the border areas. Infrastructural up-gradation is necessary for the security of the North-East and the entire country," Singh was quoted as saying.

The Defence Minister said the government has initiated numerous infrastructure projects in the state. He listed out various projects, including the proposed Bhalukpong - Tenga - Tawang railway line, operationalisation of Pasighat airport, nod to Hollongi airport and approval to construct Sela Pass tunnel, reaffirming the government's commitment to establish a strong and efficient roadways, railways, airways, waterways and digital network in the region.

"You must have seen that during the ASEAN summit in Bangkok recently, our Prime Minister took a very important decision that India will not be a part of RCEP... Farmers, labourers, factories and industries would have got affected had India joined the RCEP. This is a big decision," he was quoted as saying and stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to stay out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), keeping in mind the economic interests of the country, especially the North-East.

He expressed confidence that just as the Sisseri River bridge would help the development of Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang, the strong infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh would also act as bridge between India and South-East Asian countries.

The Sisseri River bridge provides connectivity to Tinsukia via Dhola-Sadia bridge. It was constructed by Project Brahmank of Border Roads Organisation (BRO). This bridge is also strategically important from military view point and will be a part of Trans Arunachal Highway.

The Defence Minister said, the bridge will play an important role in the overall development adding that it would open more avenues in the fields of employment, trade and tourism.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Director General Border Roads Lt General Harpal Singh and Arunachal East Member of Parliament Tapir Gao were also present on the occasion. (ANI)