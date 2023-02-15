Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM inaugurates indigenous tribal tradition and cultural school in Lower Subansiri district

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), February 14 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday inaugurated the newly established Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko, an indigenous tribal tradition and cultural school in Mwya village, Lower Subansiri district, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

Taking to Twitter, Chowna Mein said, "Happy to have inaugurated the newly established Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko, an Indigenous Tribal Tradition and Cultural School, at Mwya village, Lower Subansiri, along with the Hon'ble Minister of Education, Art & Culture and DIA,@ErTabaTedirji, HMLA@nyamarkarbakji and others."

The Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko will play a major role in the preservation and promotion of Arunachal Pradesh's indigenous tribal culture and traditions.

"The school is aimed at providing quality education to the tribal children in an environment that respects and promotes their culture, language and traditions," said Mein while addressing the event.

The Deputy Chief Minister also lauded the efforts of the local community in setting up the school and highlighted the importance of preserving the indigenous cultures and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also urged the local community to take full advantage of the school to ensure that the rich heritage of the State is preserved for future generations.

In his speech, Mein emphasized that every child should learn about their cultural heritage from a young age and that every Gurukul in the state should be a center of learning where traditional values and ethos are taught.



In the same line, he advised the school's faculty to also provide modern education in addition to knowledge of indigenous cultures and heritages. Such learning centers should adopt efficient mechanisms which incorporate both the NCERT syllabus and rich cultural heritages and literature so that their students not only grow up to become doctors and engineers but are also well equipped with traditional knowledge for becoming Nyubu (priests) or take up any other indigenous role in society if they choose the path.

Mein further asserted that the teaching of a third language Govt. schools should be monitored and mooted that it needs to be introduced in private schools as well, so that future generations can speak fluently in their pure dialect, without mixing up with any other languages.

During his speech, Mein also assured to provide Rs one crore as grants-in-aid for support of Nyubu NyvgamYerko, Mywa and also gave assurance to facilitate grants-in-aid to all the indigenous teaching schools of the State and to enhance grants-in-aid to Donyi Polo Charitable Society.

Mein also further said that cultural development should go in parallel with the other infrastructural development taking place in the State.

He reiterated the support of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for the protection and promotion of the indigenous traditions and cultures of the State.

On occasion, Minister Taba Tedir, Advisor Nyamar Karbak, President NES, Prof Tana Showren, President IFCSAP, Katung Wahge and Chairman Nyubu NyvgamYerko, Mywa Likha Tongum also spoke among others.

Students of the school presented indigenous prayers, songs and dances and also chanting of Nyishi proverbs during the programme.

The dignitaries also offered prayer at the indigenous prayer hall, Nyubu Namlo at Mwya. (ANI)

