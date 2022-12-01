Arunachal Pradesh: Elephant spotted on road in Bomdila, police issue advisory

Arunachal Pradesh [India], December 1 (ANI): Traffic on the Bhalukpong-Tippi road in Bomdila forest area of West Kameng district was halted after a wild elephant was spotted in the area on Thursday morning.

A video shared by Bomdila Police shows an elephant walking across the road in the forest area.

Vehicular movement on the road was halted and a long queue of vehicles could be seen as the big animal crossed the road.



Commuters were seen shouting and trying to record the incident on their mobile phones as the elephant made its way toward the forest after crossing the road.

Soon after the video was shared, the police and forest department officials issued an advisory requesting commuters to give passage to the big animals.

"It's the season for elephants on their return trail from Saraibil to Pakke. An elephant was seen crossing at Dedzeling (Bhalukpong-Tippi). It will go on its own and let's not bother it," Bomdila police said in a tweet while sharing the video.

"Forest and police are keeping a close watch," the tweet added. (ANI)

