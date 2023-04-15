Arunachal Pradesh: Governor interacts with ITBP troops at Yorlung post near LAC

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (retd) on Friday visited the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) forward post in Yorlung, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The Governor, who commanded the North Command of the Indian Army during his service, also interacted with the troops of ITBP and the Indian Army.

He made the visit during the second day of his tour of the border district of Shi Yomi.



Earlier on March 22, the Inspector General of North Eastern Frontier Headquarters, ITBP, Abdul Ghani Mir called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar.



The ITBP top official discussed security arrangements in the Line of Actual (LAC) with Governor Parnaik

The Governor shared his experiences with the ITBP Head in the State and emphasized the need to secure our borders as well as integrate with the population

He advised the IG, and ITBP to keep his troops motivated and alert while fostering good relations with the Army, Civil Administration and population to create a harmonious atmosphere.

The Governor also enquired about the welfare of the ITBP personnel posted in the remote posts in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that for their welfare, the State government is taking up various projects like connectivity, communications and sustenance, in order to facilitate a high state of border guarding. (ANI)

