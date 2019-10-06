Arunachal Pradesh Governor meets Rajnath Singh in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra paid a courtesy visit to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the latter's residence here on Sunday.

