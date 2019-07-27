Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:05 IST

Deeply distressed by behaviour of some sections of MPs in RS: Naidu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [Mumbai], July 27 (ANI): Expressing his dismay over the functioning of Rajya Sabha, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday that he was "deeply distressed" by the behaviour of "some sections" during the last two years as the presiding officer and maintained that the di