Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India] July 27 (ANI): Indian Army apprehended one National Socialist Council of Nagaland (R) cadre from Arunachal Pradesh.
The NSCN(R) cadre, identified as SS Pvt Nong Hilley, was apprehended on July 24.
According to the officials, one 7.65 mm pistol was also seized from him. (ANI)
Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army apprehends NSCN(R) cadre
ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:43 IST
