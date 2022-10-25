Arunachal Pradesh: Over 700 shops gutted in Naharlagun fire

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Over 700 shops turned to ashes after a massive fire broke out in the daily market of Naharlagun, said the chairman of the market on Tuesday.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The exact property loss is yet to be ascertained but as per initial reports, the numbers seem to be on the higher end.

The Chairman of the Naharlagun Bazar Committee, Kripa Nai accused the regional fire department of negligence in the matter.

"Despite the incident spot being approximately 20 meters away from the office of the Naharalagun Fire Department as both are separated by a road only, the officials delayed in service and failed to control it," said Kirpa Nai.

The shopkeepers shouted slogans against the fire department's negligence to express their disappointment.

Sources informed that initially two shops were engulfed in the fire for two hours and the fire department failed to control its spread.

The Chairman of Naharlagun Bazar Committee Kirpa Nai has demanded the termination of all the employees and officials of the fire department who were on duty when the incident took place.

The shopkeepers also sought compensation from the government.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Notably, this is the second fire incident in Naharlagun this week.

Earlier a massive fire broke out at a house in the forest colony of Naharalagun Itanagar, on Monday. (ANI)