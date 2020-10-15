Arunachal Pradesh re-opens, ready to welcome tourists, new normal SOPs to be followed

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): As Arunachal Pradesh opened on Thursday for tourists, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has requested them to follow the 'new normal' Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

"Arunachal Pradesh opens today to welcome tourists. Get mesmerised by its beauty and rejuvenated by the purity of its nature. Those who dreamt- its time to explore...!" Arunachal Pradesh CM, Khandu tweeted.

"Tourists visiting Arunachal Pradesh are requested to follow the new normal SOP," he added.



Only pre-booked package tours, exclusively through local tours operators of the state will be allowed to operate. All tourist transport and ground handling services-including pick upp/drop will be through the authorised local travel agents/tour operators, Government of Arunachal Pradesh stated.

"Protocol for local tour operator: All tourists should possess a valid COVID-19 negative certificate (RTPCRor True NAT test) from ICMR designated laboratory/facility, not more than 72 hours prior to the date of arrival," the Notification read.

"All tourists and accompanying driver and guide of the tour from outside the state should adhere to COVID-19 inter-state traveller testing protocol issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Arunachal Pradesh," Arunachal Pradesh Government stated in the Notification.

Protocol for visiting tourist: Tourists should strictly observe social distancing norms with a physical distance of two meters per person. Family groups can stay together if they ensure that they are at least two meters away from other individuals or family groups, the State Government stated.

Tourists should wear a protective face mask while within the premises of any tourists destination. All payments should be done through digital modes, wherever possible. Use of the Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for tourist, tour guide and driver, it added. (ANI)

