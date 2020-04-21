Arunachal Pradesh releases Rs 5.20 cr for its stranded people

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday released about Rs 5.20 crore for over 14,000 Arunachalis stranded in other States across the country due to the nationwide lockdown.

With this one time financial assistance, each stranded Arunachali will get Rs 3,500 to cope up with this situation in other States.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter and wrote, "Today we have released about Rs 5.20 crore as financial assistance for 14,859 Arunachalis stranded outside the state."

"Each Arunachali will receive Rs3,500 as one-time financial assistance as per the recent Cabinet decision. Stay home, stay safe!" (ANI)

