Arunachal Pradesh: Security forces neutralise one NSCN-R insurgent in Changlang

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Security forces on Friday neutralised one National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-R) insurgent in Pancham Pahar in Changlang district. One weapon was also recovered from him.

The forces swang into action after getting inputs regarding the presence of armed insurgents belonging to the extremist outfit under self-styled Lieutenant Achang in the area.

The contact was made with the insurgents at 3.15 am. More details are still awaited. (ANI)

