Arunachal Pradesh: State Govt interacts with AITF representatives, discusses issues concerning state

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): In a first-ever in the history of Arunachal Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday had an extensive interactive session with representatives of all community-based organizations (CBOs) of the state acting under the umbrella of Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Federation (AITF).

The day-long session, chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, discussed various issues confronting the state to chalk out a way forward to build the Arunachal Pradesh of everyone's dreams.

Responding to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leakage fiasco that took centerstage during the discussion, Khandu shared that as per public demand and on the state government's request the country's top probe agencies - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) - have taken over the case and investigating the case independently.



Khandu said that in fact cases of corruption are not new but have been in practice for many years.

"These are today in the limelight because his government has been dealing each case with iron hands," he asserted.

"There are many elders and seniors sitting here today. Can anyone say that corruption started only in 2016 (the year of the paper leakage scam)?" he asked.



Khandu termed the coming of CBI and ED to investigate the state one big blow to all corrupt enjoying and roaming freely in the state.

"Corruption, drugs, law and order are not new issues. These have been prevailing since last many years but no government ever took strong action to curb these. Just because we are dealing these ills with iron hands, it feels like these are issues of our time," Pema Khandu said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister counterclaimed that cases of corruption and crime have actually come down under his government due to instant and strong actions initiated.

"However, the government can't do anything alone. We - the CBOs and the government - need to work as a team Arunachal to thwart these ills," he said.

Khandu asserted that the CBOs have a huge responsibility to enthuse a sense of discipline among its community members, the lack of which, he claimed, is the mother of all issues.

Meanwhile, Khandu proposed that the interactive event should be made an annual event, wherein the state government could discuss issues confronting society with specific facts and figures with members of the CBOs.

In the end, a resolution was signed between the state government represented by the Chief Secretary and leaders of the CBOs.

During the session, Ankur Garg, Commissioner Coordination made a presentation on 'Building Arunachal Pradesh of our dreams' while socio-economic issues on health were presented by Vivek HP, Special Secretary Health, war on drugs by Kanki Darang, Commissioner Narcotics, education sector by Amjad Tak, Commissioner Education, Law and Order by Jalas Pertin, Joint Secretary Home and the APPSC issue by Ajay Chagti, Secretary Administrative Reforms.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, AITF President Bengia Tolum, and representatives of all community-based organizations. (ANI)

