New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the work of constructing a Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, 15 kms from Itanagar while considering the importance of air connectivity to the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh to have Greenfield Airport at Hollongi.

According to an official release, with an estimated cost of Rs.650 crore, the project includes the development work that is construction of airport pavements, airside work, terminal building and city side works.

With an area of 4,100 sqm, the new domestic terminal building of the Hollongi Airport will be able to handle 200 passengers during peak hours.

Equipped with eight check-in counters, the terminal building will have all modern passenger facilities. The terminal will be an energy-efficient building provisioned with a rainwater harvesting system and sustainable landscape. The development work also includes the construction of ATC Tower cum Technical Block, Fire station, Medical Centre and other ancillary works.



The building`s envelope is influenced by the surrounding landscapes, according to AAI.

Moving away from the strict geometry of straight lines and angles, the roof form is organic and establishes an instant connection with the viewer. The building interior is designed to emanate a sense of calm to the passengers. This is achieved by providing free-flowing spaces, hidden service core and a glass facade that links the eye to the panoramic scenic beauty of the Himalayan Foothills.

At present, Soil testing and field survey works are completed and site clearing work is in progress. Substructure works have already been completed and superstructure fabrication is under progress. The tentative date for completion of the project is November 2022.

Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh is situated at the foothills of Himalayas.

Presently, no airport exists in the vicinity of Itanagar, the closest one being Lilabari Airport which is at a distance of 80 kilometers in the state of Assam and takes around three hours to reach by road. An airport to connect the capital city is a much-needed aspiration of the local community which will also act as a primary gateway to the state of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

