Arunachal: Two NSCN(R) cadres arrested in Changlang

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Two cadres of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (R) were arrested in an operation by Assam Rifles personnel in Changlang district on Saturday.

A major camp of the group was also busted.

Ten heavily armed militants of NSCN (R) led by self-styled Captain Akham Chang have been holed up in Namgoi reserve forest near Kharsang in the district.

Assam Rifles had called in for more reinforcements.

Choppers with night flying ability have been kept on standby. (ANI)

