Arvind Kejriwal announces 5-T plan to combat COVID-19 spread in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the state government has formed a five-step plan --"5 Ts Plan", after talking to the experts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital in the future.

"The first T is testing. If you don't test, you won't be able to find out which houses have been affected. It'll go on spreading. South Korea identified every single individual through large scale testing. We are now going to do mass testings like South Korea," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the countries that did not conduct testing were unable to control the spread of COVID-19.

"We have ordered kits for the testing of 50,000 people. The kits have started arriving. We have also placed orders for the rapid test of 1,00,000 people. The deliveries of kits will begin by Friday. Random tests will be done at hotspots. Detailed tests will also be done," said Kejriwal.

"The second T is tracing. We have a very efficient team of officers and doctors who identifies people and put them under self-quarantine. Tracing is being carried out at a very good level in Delhi and now we have started taking help from the police as well to check if the people who have been traced are staying under self-quarantine," he added.

Chief Minister stated that till date the government has given contact numbers of 27,702 people for tracing. A person's movement can be tracked through their phone, he added.

"Today we are going to give 2000 phone numbers of people who were brought out of Markaz to find out if they roamed in the area around Markaz. The areas they went out to, will be sealed and monitored," said CM Kejriwal.

"Our third T is treatment, if someone gets infected with COVID-19 then we will have to provide that person with treatment. Delhi has 525 positive COVID-19 cases so far and we have made arrangements for 3,000 beds," he added.

The fourth T is teamwork without which, nobody can deal with the coronavirus crisis, the Chief Minister said.

"I am really happy that all the state governments are working as a team, rising above politics. People of these countries and all governments should work together. We have to learn from each other. Doctors and nurses are the essential members of this family. We have to save them anyhow, they are our soldiers and we need to take care of their families," said CM Kejriwal.

"Fifth T is tracking and monitoring. I have spoken so much, but these things need to be tracked and monitored as well and it's my responsibility to track the moment to moment plan we have prepared. I am tracking it 24 hours. We can win this battle as a team if we remain three steps ahead of COVID-19," he added. (ANI)