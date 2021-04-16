Arvind Kejriwal appeals AAP Odisha Convenor to end his 10-day fast amid worsening COVID-19 situation

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Odisha Convenor Nishikant, who was fasting for ten days demanding 200 units of free electricity in the state, to stop the agitation.

The party national convenor also mentioned that it is a genuine demand, however, due to the COVID-19 situation in the state, the party leader is advised to end his fast.

"AAP Odisha State Convenor Nishikantji fasting for 10 days demanding 200 units electricity be made free as in Delhi. Though it is a genuine demand, however, due to bad corona situation, I appeal Nishikantji to end his fast. We can resume our fight after situation becomes normal," the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted.



Odisha reported 3,108 new COVID-19 cases, 837 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a state health bulletin.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 3,61,450. There were 16,889 active cases in the state till Thursday while a total of 3,42,570 persons have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 2.17 lakh new cases and more than 1,100 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,185 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,74,308. As many as 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,42,91,917. (ANI)

