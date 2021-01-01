Arvind Kejriwal extends New Year greetings, thanks corona warriors

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Extending greetings for the New Year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday thanked corona warriors who supported the medical system of the national capital during the time of the pandemic.

"I salute to the corona warriors -doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, sensitisation workers, all social and religious organisations, you all were stood by during the time of pandemic and served the people. This new year has come up with new hope so be happy, healthy and successful. I wish you the happy New Year," Kejriwal said in a video clip.

Praising the medical system, he said that Delhi's strong medical system had cited many examples in front of the world and the other countries had acquired that example.



Delhi proved that we are not lesser than any developed country in the world.

"It is only the year that has passed not the pandemic. We have to take precautions. We are hoping that vaccine reaches India soon and everything will be normal," he said appealing to the people to take care of themselves and their families.

Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh CMs also wished country for the New year. (ANI)

