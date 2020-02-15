Arvind Kejriwal invites cabinet minister designates for dinner

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): A day before taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third straight time, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday invited cabinet minister designates for dinner on Saturday.

During the dinner, Kejriwal will discuss the government's priorities and tasks for the coming three months, as well as focus on the roadmap to make Delhi a global city.

This comes a day after President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Kejriwal to be the Chief Minister of Delhi with effect from the date he will be sworn-in.



"The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Arvind Kejriwal to be the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he is sworn in," a gazette notification said.



Kovind also appointed Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautamas the ministers in Delhi, with effect from the date they are sworn.



Kejriwal and other ministers will take oath on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan.

AAP achieved a landslide victory in the Assembly elections with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70. (ANI)