Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' for all Delhi govt schools

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched 'Desh bhakti Curriculum' in a programme organised at Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital.

The curriculum, launched for all the government schools in Delhi, is aimed at instilling patriotism among students.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the curriculum, made after two years of hard work, will prove to be a milestone in education.

"We are preparing money machines in our colleges today. We have to stop this. A true 'Desh Bhakt' is the one who works for the country, not for the money, " stated Kejriwal.

"Till now, our education system prepared competent professionals like engineers and lawyers but now we will prepare patriotic professionals through this curriculum," he added.

Kejriwal further said that the curriculum will invoke a feeling of patriotism in the students who have been running behind the money till now. "This curriculum is a beginning. You will see everybody embracing this idea across the country soon," he stated.

Earlier on August 15, the chief minister made an announcement to launch the 'Deshbhakti Cirriculum' during the flag hoisting ceremony.

According to the Delhi government's education department, there will be one patriotic period every day for class nursery to 8 and once a week for classes 9 to 12 once the schools reopen completely in the national capital.

Three nodal teachers have been appointed in every school to ensure proper implementation of the patriotic curriculum, one each for class nursery to 5th, class 6th to 8th and class 9th to 12th, informed the statement.

In order to train the nodal teachers, an orientation programme is to be organised by NCERT for all these nodal teachers from September 29 to October 5, in which they will be trained on how the feeling of patriotism can be inculcated in the children.

During these patriotic classes, students will begin the period with the meditation of five minutes and will be asked to remember any five freedom fighters to pay their gratitude towards them. (ANI)