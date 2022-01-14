Arvind Kejriwal on two-day Goa visit ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on two-day visit to Goa from January 15-16 ahead of assembly polls in the state scheduled to take place this February.

Kejriwal will reach Goa on January 15 at around 1:30 PM and will start kick off the 'Door to Door' campaign of the party that day.

On January 16, the AAP national convener will hold a press conference in Panaji.

Goa will go to the polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)