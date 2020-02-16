Arvind Kejriwal sings 'Hum Honge Kamyab' after taking oath as Delhi CM

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): After taking oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time in a row, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday crooned the famous song 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' along with the crowd gathered at Ramlila Maidan.

He also addressed the crowd and stressed that he wants to "work with Centre to make Delhi the number one city" and also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings.

"I had sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for this event. He could not come maybe he is busy at some other event. But through this platform, I want to take blessings from PM ji and central government to develop Delhi and take it forward," Kejriwal said.

The visibly emotional Delhi Chief Minister ended his speech with loud chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Inquilab Zindabad'.

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain were also sworn-in as ministers of Kejriwal's cabinet today. (ANI)

