New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address party workers across the country through virtual mode at 4 pm on Sunday.
The address comes a day after the Election Commission announced poll dates for five states.
With Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase Assembly election from February 10. Manipur will go for a two-phase election from February 27. Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand will go for voting on Februrary 14.
The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10. (ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP workers today
ANI | Updated: Jan 09, 2022 13:23 IST
