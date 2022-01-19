Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's Goa CM face today

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 19 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be announcing the party's CM candidate for Goa during a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday at 11 am.

"AAP National Convenor and CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will announce the CM Face of AAP Goa in a Press Conference today at 11 AM from Goa," AAP said in a tweet.

Kejriwal had held door-to-door campaigning on Sunday in Cortalim village of Goa, which is scheduled to go to the polls this February.

As a part of the campaign, Kejriwal along with other party members was seen interacting with voters in Cortalim. Pamphlets were distributed to the voters during the campaign.

Kejriwal has promised cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years if his party came to power in the state in the 2022 Assembly elections.



Kejriwal said, "Griha Aadhar benefit for women will be increased from Rs 1500 to Rs 2500 per month. Rs 1000 per month will be given to every female over 18 years. This is the biggest and the most effective women empowerment programme in the world."

"They say Kejriwal is giving 'freebies'. Till date, only ministers used to get freebies on taxpayers' money. What leaders are getting is a freebie, what people are getting is their right," he added.

AAP has announced to contest all 40 seats in BJP-ruled Goa, where elections are due in next year. Apart from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Shiv Sena and other parties will also be in the fray.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Earlier today, AAP announced its Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

