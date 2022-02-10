Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal to begin his two-day visit to poll-bound Goa today

ANI | Updated: Feb 10, 2022 10:31 IST


New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will begin his two-day visit to Goa on Thursday ahead of the State Assembly elections scheduled to take place on February 14.
As per information received by AAP, Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Goa from February 10-11.
AAP chief also visited the poll-bound Goa earlier this month.
Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

