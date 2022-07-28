Arvind Kejriwal to visit Gujarat on August 1

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will undertake another visit to Gujarat on August 1, said Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson on Thursday.

Kejriwal is aggressively campaigning for the upcoming State Assembly polls.

CM Kejriwal will address a public meeting in Somnath and will also tour the State.

Kejriwal will be in Gujarat on August 6,7 and 10.

The Delhi CM had visited Surat last Thursday and promised 300 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers and 24x7 supply to cities and villages across Gujarat if his party is voted to power in the state Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held this year.

Addressing a press conference in Gujarat's Surat, the AAP national convenor said also promised to waive all pending electricity bills up to December 31, 2021.

Earlier on July 26, Delhi CM met people and their families who fell ill after drinking spurious liquor, in Botad district of Gujarat.

At least 28 people died due to the consumption of chemical-laced liquor or spurious liquor in Gujarat's Botad district.

"A very sad incident came to my knowledge that more than 25 people have died in Bhavnagar after drinking spurious liquor and several others are admitted to the hospitals. I wish them a speedy recovery," said Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Delhi CM Kejriwal further questioned the Gujarat government that if the state is a dry state then how is alcohol being sold openly in the state and who is benefitting from this?



"Why is the state government not looking after this or is there any internal conspiracy behind it?" he said.

He further claimed, that there is a business of thousands of crores of liquor in Gujarat.

After meeting victims and their families, Kejriwal alleged that "This is not the first time people of Gujarat have died due to spurious liquor".

"People's lives are at stake," said Delhi CM.

Kejriwal met people and their families who fell ill after drinking spurious liquor, in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

The number of deaths due to the consumption of chemical-laced liquor or spurious liquor in Gujarat's Botad district has gone up to 28 while three FIRs have been registered at Barwala, Ranpur and Ahmedabad Rural, informed the officials. Over a dozen were hospitalised due to the consumption of spurious liquor. A Committee to inquire into the incident of chemical misuse in Botad, Banvala and Dhandhuka Talukas has been formed.

"A total of 28 people have died in the tragedy. The chemical was directly mixed with water and consumed by people, 600 litres of this was sold at Rs 40,000," informed the Director general of police (DGP), Ashish Bhatia.

DGP Bhatia also informed that the local police will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) over the matter.

"Three FIRs registered at Barwala, Ranpur and Ahmedabad Rural...Local Police will constitute SIT," he added. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi took note of the situation and chaired a meeting regarding the case.

The incident came to light last night when several people were rushed to hospitals after consuming liquor infused with dangerous chemicals.

Further investigation is under process. (ANI)

