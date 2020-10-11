Arvind Kejriwal urges people to participate in anti-dengue campaign

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): To combat the menace of dengue, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday changed the water of the pots at his house following a 10-minute-long inspection that is carried out every Sunday.

In the sixth week of the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute', the anti-dengue campaign of the Delhi government, CM Arvind Kejriwal inspected his residence for stagnant water to prevent dengue mosquito breeding along with his family members today. He also encouraged Delhiites to involve their family members in the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign and change the accumulated water to prevent Dengue.



Taking to social media, he tweeted, "Today is the sixth Sunday of the campaign against dengue, my family also joined the campaign this time. We checked the house and replaced the accumulated clean water. You must also involve your family in this campaign. We have to defeat dengue together. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar."

Announcing the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign against Dengue, CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that through the collective efforts of all the Delhiites, "we will stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and all of Delhi from Dengue."

Under this health-campaign">health campaign, the Delhi government urges the citizens to change the clean stagnant water collected at home every Sunday because dengue mosquito thrives in clean stagnant water. (ANI)

