Arvind Kejriwal's employment guarantee rally in Lucknow cancelled

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's employment guarantee rally in Lucknow has been cancelled ahead of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam that to be held in Uttar Pradesh on November 28, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) informed on Thursday.

About 30 lakh candidates are going to take part in this TET exam and due to this, the local administration has expressed its inability to allow the rally to the Aam Aadmi Party, it added.



Kejriwal was scheduled to address the employment guarantee rally on November 28 at Ramabai Maidan in Lucknow.

A new date for Kejriwal's rally will be announced by the AAP soon.

Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh next year. (ANI)

