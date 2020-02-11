'Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance has won', says Raghav Chadha over poll victory

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, who won from Rajinder Nagar constituency, credited party chief Arvind Kejriwal for his victory and said that it was a win for the governance model of Delhi government.

"Today, Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance has won," Chadha told ANI.

Chadha has emerged victorious from Rajinder Nagar constituency, defeating his nearest candidate BJP's Sardar RP Singh with a margin of 20,058 votes.

Chadha also thanked his party workers for supporting him during the poll campaign and was seen rejoicing with them after the declaration of result.

The results have been declared for 48 seats till 6:36 pm. AAP has bagged 43 seats, while the BJP has won five. The Congress has failed to open its account so far. (ANI)