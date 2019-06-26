Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Minister Arvind Pandey's son Ankur Pandey died after his car collided with a truck on National Highway 24 near Faridpur at around 3 am on Wednesday.
Two others also died while one passenger got critically injured in the accident.
They were heading from Uttarakhand to Gorakhpur to attend a wedding.
Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)
Arvind Pandey's son dies in car accident
ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:40 IST
