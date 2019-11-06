Arvind Singh takes over as Chairman of Airports Authority of India
ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Arvind Singh, IAS officer of 1988 batch, Maharashtra Cadre, on Wednesday took over as the Chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI).
On his first day, Singh interacted with board members and senior officials at AAI's corporate headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi, read a statement.
Singh, in his previous assignment, was Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) in Maharashtra government. He also worked as Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd and the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd. (MSETCL).
Singh joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1988 in Maharashtra Cadre, after acquiring Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Economics from St. Stephen's College, Delhi and from the Delhi School of Economics.
His initial assignments were as Assistant Collector at Aurangabad, as Chief Executive Officer of Aurangabad Zilla Parishad and Nagpur Zilla Parishad. After a stint in the Chief Secretarys office at Mumbai, he moved to Kolhapur as District Collector, the statement added.
Moving to the Centre in 2001, he worked in various ministries including Commerce and Shipping and as Private Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture.
In his new assignment as the Chairman of the AAI, Singh will lead efforts to achieve AAI's organisational goals of providing world-class airport infrastructure, top-of-the-line facilities and leading air navigation services in the world. (ANI)

