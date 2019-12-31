As CDS, Gen Rawat to don parent service uniform with different Peak Cap, Shoulder Rank badges

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): General Bipin Rawat, who has been appointed the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), will be donning the parent service uniform, though with different Peak Cap and Shoulder Rank Badges in his new role.

The Indian Army in a series of tweets gave a peek into Rank badges and accoutrements of the CDS which it said reflect jointness.

"Chief of the Defence Staff #CDS on assumption of appointment will have his office in South Block. #CDS shall have parent Service uniform. Rank badges & accoutrements of #CDS reflect #Jointness," the Indian Army said in a tweet.



General Rawat demitted the office of Army Chief today and will take over as CDS on January 1. The office of CDS will be in the South Block.



Lt General MM Naravane, who was previously the Vice Chief of Army Staff, succeeded General Rawat as the Chief of Army Staff. (ANI)